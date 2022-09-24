Danny Kanell: Bryan Harsin "Just Works" For 1 College Football Program

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 31: Danny Kanell attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIII Radio Row on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Bryan Harsin is still the head coach of Auburn's football program at this moment. However, it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see the athletic department go in a different direction once the season comes to an end.

If Auburn does move on from Harsin, CBS Sports' Danny Kanell believes another program should target the Idaho native.

Kanell thinks it makes a lot of sense for Harsin to go back to Boise State.

"Anyone else feel like Bryan Harsin back to Boise State kind of just works for everyone," Kanell tweeted on Saturday morning.

Before accepting the Auburn job in 2021, Harsin was the head coach of Boise State's football team from 2014-2020. He finished his tenure with an impressive 69-19 record.

Harsin led Boise State to at least 10 wins in five separate seasons. As of now, he only has eight combined wins at Auburn.

Boise State hasn't been awful under second-year coach Andy Avalos, but there's no denying that Harsin was a better fit for the program.

A reunion between Boise State and Harsin isn't imminent at this time. It would be a savvy move for the Broncos though.