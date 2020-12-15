David Pollack Says There’s A Clear Pick For Auburn Job

Over the weekend, the Auburn Tigers decided it was time to move on from head coach Gus Malzahn.

He took over as the team’s head coach before the 2013 season and took the team to a national title game. Unfortunately, that success couldn’t be duplicated again.

With Malzahn out, the Tigers are in need of a new head coach. ESPN’s David Pollack thinks there is one name that Auburn should roll with.

The former Georgia star linebacker thinks Auburn should hire Hugh Freeze. The former Ole Miss head coach led Liberty to a resurgent season in 2020 and is one of the best offensive minds in the business.

Here’s what Pollack had to say, via 247Sports:

“I always look at the hires and go, ‘If I was playing against them year after year, who wouldn’t I want there?’ There’s no way in hell I would want Hugh Freeze there,” Pollack said. “I wouldn’t want him there. You’re talking about a guy that, like Kirk (Herbstreit) said, has beaten Bama, but the offense is way different than Gus. Way different. Hugh Freeze has his hand on it, and Hugh Freeze can take advantage of the passing game. Hugh Freeze puts you in conflict.”

Freeze hasn’t coached in the SEC since Ole Miss fired him following the 2013 season.

However, he was one of the only coaches in the conference who could actually compete with Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. He beat Saban twice, joining an elite list of coaches with that distinction.

Could he do it again, but at Auburn this time?