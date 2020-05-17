Dematrius Davis, No. 6 Dual-Threat QB, Announces His Commitment

Dematrius Davis, a 2021 quarterback recruit, is one of the most dynamic throwers in the country, and is just as dangerous on the ground. So it should come as no surprise that he’s chosen a school known for developing QBs with his skillset.

Taking to social media on Sunday, Davis announced that he is committing to Auburn. The Tigers beat out SEC West rivals Texas A&M and LSU along with ACC giant Virginia Tech to get him.

247Sports ranks Davis as the No. 130 overall prospect in the Class of 2021. He is the No. 6 dual-threat quarterback in the nation, and the No. 20 prospect from the state of Texas.

Davis has been dominant over the past two seasons as a starter at North Shore High School. He has led his school to back-to-back state titles, earning numerous accolades while throwing for 5,743 yards and 73 touchdowns with only seven interceptions.

On the ground, Davis has added another 1,592 yards and 27 touchdowns on just 184 carries.

It’s pretty unlikely that Dematrius Davis sees a lot of action as a freshman, though. Bo Nix should be Auburn’s starter for the next two to three years.

But if Nix leaves after his junior year, we could easily see Davis start seeing the field consistently in 2022.

In bringing Davis into the fold, Auburn’s 2021 recruiting class now ranks No. 21 in the nation, and No. 5 in the SEC by 247Sports. The Tigers will undoubtedly be pleased that they currently rank higher than arch-rival Alabama in the rankings.

When do you think Dematrius Davis will get his first start at Auburn?