Dick Vitale Has Message For Auburn About Deion Sanders

When it comes to who Auburn should hire to be its new head football coach, Dick Vitale thinks it is a simple decision.

Dickie V took to Twitter today to advocate for Jackson State's Deion Sanders to take over on the plains. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons at the helm.

"The name of the game is to get PTPERS on the college level @DeionSanders would be a dynamite recruiter as TALENTED PLAYERS would gravitate to PRIME TIME!" Vitale said. "Do u hear me @AuburnFootball?"

Deion's Jackson State team is 8-0 on the season, and Coach Prime is 23-5 overall since taking over the Tigers two weeks ago.

Vitale is not the first person to mention Sanders for the Auburn vacancy, and the head coach was asked if he "had heard from the Tigers" during a press conference earlier this week.

"Yeah, I heard from the Tigers, the Jackson State Tigers," Sanders said.

Auburn will take on Mississippi State on Saturday in its first game under alum and interim head coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams.