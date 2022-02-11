ESPN CFB Analyst Makes Prediction On Bryan Harsin

There has been a lot of chatter about Bryan Harsin’s future as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers. That being said, ESPN’s Cole Cubelic isn’t so sure a move will be made this offseason.

On Friday morning, Cubelic said that he believes Auburn will stick with Harsin as its football coach for the 2022 season.

“I believe that Bryan Harsin will be retained as the Auburn head football coach,” Cubelic tweeted on Friday. “Alignment will be critical moving forward. Adjustments from all sides will be necessary.”

Not only have their been rumors about Harsin’s philosophies not meshing with Auburn’s locker room, the program lost both coordinators this offseason.

Last week, Harsin addressed his future at Auburn. He made himself very clear that he remains the team’s head coach.

“I’m the Auburn coach, and that’s how I’m operating every day,” Harsin said in an interview with ESPN. “I want this thing to work, and I’ve told our players and told everybody else there is no Plan B. I’m not planning on going anywhere. This was and is the job. That’s why I left the one I was in, to come here and make this place a championship program and leave it better than I found it.”

Harsin finished his first year at Auburn with a 6-7 record.

If Harsin can’t right the ship in the fall, the Tigers may have to hire a new coach.