ESPN Has Named 2 Frontrunners For The Auburn Job

AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 11: A general view of Jordan Hare Stadium during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs on November 11, 2017 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Auburn fired head football coach Bryan Harsin on Monday, and according to one college football insider, the Tigers have interest in a pair of SEC coaches.

On the "ESPN College GameDay Podcast" on Monday, Rece Davis and Pete Thamel discussed the opening at Auburn. Thamel said that Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin and Kentucky's Mark Stoops

"I think the two SEC coaches that would be high on Auburn’s court list would be Lane Kiffin and Mark Stoops. I think there’s a distinct difference between the Auburn and the Ole Miss job," Thamel said Monday, via 247Sports.

On Kiffin, Thamel said that while he has "a lot of respect" for what the Ole Miss head coach has accomplished in Oxford, the ceiling at Auburn is a higher one.

"I think you can win a national title at Auburn and I think you can’t at Ole Miss. That’s why he would go. It’s that simple," Thamel said. "Auburn has done a good and is really starting to bunker up and getting resources together for NIL. And if you ask John Cohen why he left (Mississippi State) and when he gives his initial comments, I think NIL will be a big part of that reason."

Mark Stoops, meanwhile, is in his 10th season at Kentucky and is on the verge of locking up his sixth-straight winning campaign and seventh consecutive bowl game.

"Working for [Kentucky AD] Mitch Barnhart is liking putting your investments in bonds, it’s solid and steady. He’s as benign of an athletic director as there is in college athletics," Thamel explained. "Now, do you trade that for the volatility historically at Auburn? You passed Bear Bryant. I don’t know how much more you can do.

"Auburn is not going to be afraid to pay in this cycle. The double-digit millions is not something they’re going to be afraid of. I think those two guys are factors."