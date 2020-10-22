ESPN’s David Pollack Describes The Problems With Bo Nix

Bo Nix had arguably the worst game of his Auburn career last weekend against South Carolina. The sophomore quarterback completed just 24-of-47 pass attempts for 272 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions.

Auburn had the chance to tie the score on the final possession of the game, but Nix inexplicably ran out of the pocket instead of waiting for one of his receivers to get open. He ended up getting tackled inside the 10-yard line as time expired.

It might just seem like a silly mistake for Nix, but ESPN analyst David Pollack actually believes it’s a bad habit that is preventing the Auburn quarterback from taking that next step toward stardom.

During this Wednesday’s edition of the ‘CFP Podcast With Herbie, Pollack & Negandhi,’ Pollack had some interesting comments about Auburn’s offensive system under Gus Malzahn and Chad Morris.

Additionally, Pollack revealed the biggest issue for Nix through four games this season.

“Let me be very clear, the offensive system doesn’t allow him to thrive because the offensive system hasn’t changed in years and doesn’t have answers to things it should have answers to,” Pollack said. “They do things I’d do differently, and they can take advantage of their personnel and talent a lot better. Bo Nix isn’t off the hook either, Kevin. And I say that because I haven’t seen a quarterback in college football evade a clean pocket more than Bo Nix. He has a bad habit – look he’s a good athlete – but he has a bad habit of leaving the pocket too prematurely. So I think he needs to grow in that area and say ‘I got wheels but let me do damage with my arm first.’”

Nix should certainly use his athleticism out in the open field when his pocket collapses. However, the sophomore signal-caller shouldn’t be running out of the pocket the second he receives the snap from his center.

This weekend’s game will be a huge test for Nix. If he can’t perform well against an Ole Miss defense that is giving up 579.5 yards per game, Auburn’s offense might not get back on track this season.

Kickoff for the Auburn-Ole Miss game is at 12 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

