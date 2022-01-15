On Friday afternoon, the college football world learned that Caylin Newton entered the transfer portal.

Caylin, brother of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, is reportedly leaving the Auburn Tigers. The former Howard quarterback transferred to his brother’s alma mater before the 2021 season.

Matt Zenitz of On3Sports first reported that the younger Newton entered his name into the portal. Newton starred at Howard as the quarterback, but struggled to make much of an impact at Auburn.

However, he did find a solid role on special teams, where at least one fan knows he’ll be missed if he does decide to leave.

“Solid special teamer this past season,” one fan said.

Other fans are taking the news a little more lightly. One fan joked that he’s out if head coach Brian Harsin and the Tigers lose Newton.

“As a long time season ticket holder of Auburn football, I am absolutely upset and flabbergasted at such a monstrosity,”the fan joked. “We deserve better than what Harsin has given us!”

Another fan came up with a similar joke.

“Has Bryan Harsin lost control of Auburn? My column,” the fan said. It’s clear the fans aren’t too worried about the loss of Newton with all of the jokes flying around.

Where will Newton land next?