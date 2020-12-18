Former 4-Star Auburn RB Harold Joiner Announces Transfer Destination

Former Auburn four-star running back Harold Joiner is heading to the Big Ten, he announced on Twitter Thursday night.

Joiner will continue his playing career at Michigan State, he revealed moments ago. The Birmingham, Ala. native appeared in 17 games over two-plus seasons at Auburn, including two games this fall before transferring.

Joiner made his biggest impact in 2019, appearing 12 games and carrying 12 times for 94 yards and one touchdown. He added six receptions for 128 yards and another score.

As a true freshman in 2018, Joiner played in two games and scored a short-yardage touchdown run against Alabama State.

Coming out of high school, Joiner was the No. 5 running back and the No. 133 overall player in the 2018 recruiting class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

At Michigan State, he’ll join a relatively crowded backfield, which includes freshman Jordan Simmons, this season’s leading rusher, and junior Connor Heyward. Sophomores Elijah Collins and Brandon Wright also saw game reps at running back this season.

Joiner is the second player in as many days to announce a transfer to Michigan State. Former Temple quarterback Anthony Russo did the same on Wednesday.