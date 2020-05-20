One of Auburn’s top recruits from the 2019 recruiting class found himself in trouble with the law – twice – within the past week.

According to a report from AL.com, police arrested Jashawn Sheffield under suspicion of DUI this week. The report states he was arrested for disorderly conduct a week earlier.

After the second arrest, Auburn reportedly suspended Sheffield indefinitely. Head coach Gus Malzahn said he’s aware of the arrests, according to the report.

Sheffield appeared in just one game for the Tigers during the 2019 season. He started his college football career as a wide receiver, after signing with Auburn with an “athlete” designation coming out of high school.

After playing sparingly in his first season, Sheffield was expected to make the move to the defensive side of the ball.

The former four-star recruit was expected to give defensive back a try during the 2020 season.

“We’re still kind of talking through that,” Malzahn said last month. “That is a possibility…We were really wanting to go into spring and be able to iron all that out.”

However, it’s unclear if he’ll be a part of the roster when the 2020 campaign officially kicks off.

Auburn put together an impressive season during the 2019 campaign. The Tigers took down hated rival Alabama in the Iron Bowl to cap off a 9-3 regular season.

A loss to Minnesota in the bowl game soured what could have been a 10-win season.