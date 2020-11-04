On Tuesday night, all eyes were focused on who would win the election between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

However, there were plenty of Senate seats up for grabs as well. One of the biggest storylines heading into the election – at least in the sports world – was the race in Alabama.

Former Auburn head coach Tommy Tuberville challenged incumbent Senator Doug Jones for the seat. According to multiple reports, Tuberville has been declared the victor in the race.

“Alabama Sen. Doug Jones lost his Senate race to GOP challenger Tommy Tuberville, a Trump ally and former Auburn football coach, according to an AP race call,” NPR reported on Tuesday night.

Not long after winning the GOP election earlier this year, Tuberville received a message from the president.

“Wow, just called! Tommy Tuberville WON big against Jeff Sessions. Will be a GREAT Senator for the incredible people of Alabama. Doug Jones is a terrible Senator who is just a Super Liberal puppet for Schumer & Pelosi. Represents Alabama poorly. On to November 3rd,” Trump said.

Tuberville, 66, was Auburn’s head coach from 1999-2008. He won the SEC in 2004 and led the Tigers to five SEC West Division championships.