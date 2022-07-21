Former Auburn Coach Tommy Tuberville Reveals Stance On Gay Marriage

AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Tommy Tuberville of the Auburn Tigers celebrates after his team's victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 24, 2007 in Auburn, Alabama. Auburn defeated Alabama for their sixth straight win over the Crimson Tide. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Democrat-led House of Representatives voted to pass a bill that would codify same-sex marriage into federal law.

The bipartisan final vote for this bill was 267 to 157. In order for this bill to pass the Senate, at least 10 Republicans would need to join all 50 Democrats.

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama recently shared his thoughts on same-sex marriage.

At first, Tuberville told reporters there's "no need for legislating on gay marriage.”

When asked if he supports same-sex marriage, Tuberville responded: "Yeah, if that's what you want to do, fine."

Judging by the responses to Tuberville's statement, people are surprised he took this stance.

A spokesperson for Tuberville recently said there has been no floor vote scheduled for this bill yet.