Auburn legend Bo Jackson is the latest famous figure to take part in a PSA encouraging mask wearing to fight COVID-19.

While Jackson is beloved by Tigers fans, he’s trying to unite all Alabamians in his video clip, which was shared by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, herself an Auburn alum.

In the video, Bo briefly introduces himself before putting on a protective mask. His only comment alludes to his famous “Bo Knows” commercials from the 1980s.

“Do I really need to say it?” Jackson asked, seemingly implying that “Bo Knows” to wear a mask.

The obvious hope here is that Jackson’s status as a college football legend can inspire Alabama residents to mask up to protect themselves and others–regardless of what team they root for.

We already saw Alabama head coach Nick Saban take part in a pro-mask commercial back in May, so both sides of the fierce Iron Bowl rivalry are supporting this public safety campaign.

Outside of the Yellowhammer State, we’ve seen other college football coaches and administrators encourage mask wearing for anybody who wants to see the sport happen in the fall. Right now, the plan is to go forward with the 2020 season as scheduled.

However, there’s always a chance that could change as the pandemic moves along.