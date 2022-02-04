Former Auburn Player Has Telling Comment About Bryan Harsin

On Thursday night, it was reported that Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin’s future with the program is in jeopardy. This news isn’t that surprising considering the Tigers lost both coordinators this offseason.

To make matters worse for Harsin, he was just criticized by a former Auburn player.

Lee Hunter, a defensive lineman who recently transferred to UCF, commented on his decision to leave Auburn in a lengthy Instagram post. At first, he showed his appreciation for the program’s rich history.

“Auburn is a special place and always will be. I’m still a true Auburn-made man. War Eagle forever. I always loved Auburn since a kid. To my old teammates, I love you and learned a lot from you guys. Be great no matter what.”

Then, Hunter shared his true feelings on Harsin.

“The reason I chose to leave Auburn is because we got treated like we weren’t good enough and like dogs. I love you Auburn nation. War Eagle forever. Coach Harsin has the true mindset for a winner, but has a terrible mindset as a person.”

Well, that’s obviously not what Auburn’s athletic department wants to hear.

Four-star Lee Hunter on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/QQ8gkTw4Vk — Justin Lee (@ByJustinLee) February 4, 2022

Harsin finished his first year at Auburn with a 6-7 record.

Auburn will have an important decision to make on Harsin this offseason.