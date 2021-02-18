Former Auburn QB Cord Sandberg Announces Transfer Decision

Former Auburn dual-threat quarterback Cord Sandberg has made a decision on where he’ll be continuing his college ball.

Sandberg announced on Thursday he’s transferring to Eastern Kentucky. Take a look.

Cord Sandberg is one of the older players you’ll find in college football. The 26-year-old has had quite the sports career up to this point.

Prior to his football career, Sandberg was playing for the Philadelphia Phillies’ minor league team. He spent six years in minor league baseball before making the jump to college football.

Sandberg started with Auburn back in the 2018 season. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound dual-threat quarterback spent the past three seasons with the Tigers, in which he appeared in four games and completed seven of nine passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns and added 70 yards on 11 carries.

Sandberg will now head to Eastern Kentucky where, believe it or not, he’ll have two years of eligibility remaining. It’ll be exciting to see how the rest of his college football career pans out.

Auburn, meanwhile, is entering a new era. The program fired Gus Malzahn, who has since gone on to become the head coach at UCF. The Tigers have since hired former Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin.

Harsin has all the makings of becoming a vastly successful head coach within the SEC. Auburn will begin spring practices on Tuesday, Mar. 16. It’ll be the first time Harsin takes the field with his new team.