Former Auburn Star Reacts To Death Of Coach Pat Dye

Legendary former Auburn head coach Pat Dye passed away on Monday morning at the age of 80. The college football world is now mourning his death and remembering the impact he had with the Tigers.

Dye coached the Tigers from 1981 through the 1992 season. He led the Tigers to SEC championships in 1983, 1987, 1988 and 1989. The former Auburn head coach posted a 99-39-4 overall record during his time with the program.

Plenty of notable football icons have posted heartfelt reactions to Monday’s unfortunate news. Auburn star defensive tackle Derrick Brown is the latest to post a message, detailing the close relationship he had with Dye throughout the years.

Brown said he felt like he had the “wind taken away” from him upon hearing the tragic news. Dye clearly had a massive impact on the former Auburn defensive tackle. Check out Brown’s heartfelt post below:

Felt like I got my wind taken away from me upon hearing this news coach I won’t ever forget all you did for me and this wisdom you gave me from our talks I hope you rest easy ❤️🤞🏾 https://t.co/iy0vfpjMlq — Derrick Brown (@DerrickBrownAU5) June 1, 2020

“Felt like I got my wind taken away from me upon hearing this news coach I won’t ever forget all you did for me and this wisdom you gave me from our talks I hope you rest easy,” Brown wrote on Twitter in remembrance of Dye.

Dye had a profound impact on the Auburn program. Many consider the former Tigers coach the best in the program’s history. Auburn’s three-straight SEC titles from 1987 to 1989 is still one of the most impressive accomplishments in SEC history.

Dye’s legacy will certainly continue to be remembered in the Auburn and college football world.