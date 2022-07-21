Former Auburn Wide Receiver Suspended For Disturbing Incident

BIRMINGHAM, AL - DECEMBER 28: A general view of an Auburn helmet at the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl between the Houston Cougars and the Auburn Tigers on December 28, 2021 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Over the weekend, former Auburn wide receiver Duke Williams lost his composure.

During pregame warm-ups between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts, Williams ripped off the helmet of Shaquille Richardson and threw it at him.

The CFL ultimately suspended Williams one game for this incident.

Richardson, meanwhile, was fined for initiating the confrontation with Williams.

Here's the wild scene from Saturday's pregame warm-ups:

"Such pre-game hostilities are unacceptable and the use of a helmet as a weapon is especially dangerous,” CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement, via 3DownNation. “Neither is to be tolerated."

Williams, who earned CFL All-Star honors in 2018, was an impact player at Auburn before going pro.

In 2014, Williams had 45 catches for 730 yards and five touchdowns for the Tigers.

Hopefully, Williams will avoid throwing another helmet this CFL season.