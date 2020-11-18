Former Oklahoma TE Grant Calcaterra Announces Transfer

After three years at Oklahoma senior tight end Grant Calcaterra decided to transfer before the 2020 season. It’s been a long wait, but he’s finally come to a decision.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Calcaterra announced that he is joining the Auburn Tigers. He offered gratitude to Sooner Nation and expressed excitement for the future.

“A year ago, I would’ve never pictured my life the way is it now,” Calcaterra wrote. “I don’t believe in bad situations, just opportunities for growth. I’m more than grateful for this past year, but even more excited for my future challenges. Thanks again Sooner Nation. #WarEagle”

In three seasons at Oklahoma, Calcaterra had 41 receptions for 637 yards and nine touchdowns. He earned All-Big 12 honorable mention honors in 2017 and All-Big 12 First-Team honors in 2018.

Coming out of high school, Calcaterra was one of the top tight end prospects in the country. Calcaterra was the No. 6 tight end in the nation that year, per 247Sports.

He was well on his way to living up to that high ranking with his first two seasons at Oklahoma. His aforementioned 2018 campaign netted him 26 receptions for 396 yards and six touchdowns.

But a series of concussions led Grant Calcaterra to retire in November 2019. He played in five games that year, recording five receptions for 79 yards.

However, Calcaterra decided to come back to football this past August, and promptly entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Now he’s found his new home.

Good luck at Auburn, Grant!