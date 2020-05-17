Ga’Quincy McKinstry, a 2021 cornerback, is one of the best athletes in the state of Alabama, capturing state titles in both football and basketball. Now he’s got his eyes set on joining a college powerhouse.

On Sunday, McKinstry told Rivals that he has cut his list of college to five. Making the cut were in-state Alabama and Auburn, along with Georgia, LSU and Clemson. McKinstry spoke glowingly about all five and says he’s in constant contact with all of them.

“Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia and LSU are my five schools,” McKinstry said. “Those schools just feel the most comfortable to me. I talk to each of them almost every day right now. Some are texting, some are calling — the communication is the same with each really. All five schools are the same level for me and I do not have an order. I am just ready to turn my focus to those five schools.”

247Sports ranks McKinstry as the No. 23 overall prospect in the Class of 2021. He is the No. 2 cornerback in the country, and the No. 2 prospect from the state of Alabama.

NEW: Alabama’s top prospect Ga’Quincy “Kool-aid” McKinstry has cut his list to five schools and a decision may not be too far away. McKinstry gives the latest: https://t.co/dPZS2Oh8t7 pic.twitter.com/IbLgJDFdFh — ChadSimmons_ (@ChadSimmons_) May 17, 2020

McKinstry said he doesn’t have a favorite right now, but 247Sports’ Crystal Ball Predictions indicate he could be staying close to home.

He has been given a 50-percent chance of going to Auburn, and a 25-percent chance of going to Alabama. Clemson also has a 25-percent chance of landing him.

