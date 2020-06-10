Auburn is adding some depth at quarterback behind star rising sophomore Bo Nix. Grant Loy, who started 12 games at Bowling Green next year, is joining the Tigers.

Auburn lost some significant quarterback depth this offseason. Joey Gatewood, a former four-star player with a lot of promise, transferred to Kentucky. He’ll be eligible to play in Lexington in 2021.

Nix is coming off of a strong season. As a true freshman, he threw for 2,542 yards, 16 touchdowns, and just six interception, completing 57.6-percent of his throws. While the numbers don’t blow anyone away, he really settled in over the course of the season, and led the Tigers to a 9-4 record, with wins over Oregon, Texas A&M, and Alabama.

Should he go down, Loy should provide some experienced cover. Playing for a rough Bowling Green squad that went just 3-9, he threw for 1,137 yards, six touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also ran for 427 yards and four touchdowns, with a pair of 50+ yard runs, showing some impressive athleticism.

Beyond excited to announce that I have received an offer and committed to Auburn University for my final year of college ball.

“The opportunity to play in the SEC and in a system with coaches that have creative offensive minds is a dream come true,” Grant Loy told 247Sports. He said that he intends to play quarterback, though he said that he’s willing to explore other roles within the offense to get on the field.

“I’m very excited to get to work,” Loy told the recruiting site. “I feel I have a high ceiling, and I have continued to get better each season.”

As a graduate, he is able to play right away this fall.