Gus Malzahn Appears To Throw Shade At Alabama

On Tuesday morning, the NCAA announced a series of rule changes for the upcoming season of college football.

Perhaps the biggest change came to one of the game’s most controversial rules. Players who are ejected for targeting can now remain with their respective teams on the sideline, rather than being forced off the field.

Another major change came after a controversial ruling from a game in 2019. “If the game clock expires at the end of a half and replay determines that there was time remaining and the clock should start on the referee’s signal after review, there must be at least three seconds remaining, when the ball should have been declared dead, to restore time to the clock,” the new rule states.

The change comes after Auburn scored a pivotal field goal against Alabama at the end of the first half. Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn took to Twitter on Tuesday night with a tweet that quickly went viral.

Officials added one second to the end of the first half, allowing kicker Anders Carlson to nail the 52-yard field goal. The Tigers cut Alabama’s lead to 31-27 at the half.

Auburn took over in the second half, en route to a 48-45 win over the Tide in the Iron Bowl.

It looks like Nick Saban had a few words with the NCAA.