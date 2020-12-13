Breaking: Auburn Has Fired Coach Gus Malzahn

The Gus Malzahn era is over at Auburn.

Sunday afternoon, the Tigers parted ways with their longtime head coach. Malzahn, 55, had been the school’s head coach since 2013.

It’s been an up-and-down tenure for Malzahn at Auburn. He’s led the Tigers to a couple of huge wins over Alabama. However, he’s failed to elevate the program to an elite level.

Malzahn finishes his Auburn career at 68-35. The Tigers went 6-4 this season, beating Mississippi State on Saturday night.

“Auburn fires Gus Malzahn,” college football insider Brett McMurphy reports. “Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will be Auburn’s interim coach after firing of Gus Malzahn.”

Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will be Auburn’s interim coach after firing of Gus Malzahn — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 13, 2020

This isn’t shocking news, but it’s still pretty surprising to see Auburn actually pulling the trigger on a Gus Malzahn firing.

Malzahn was the SEC’s Head Coach of the Year in 2013 when he led the Tigers to an SEC championship and a national title game berth.

Auburn lost to Florida State in the national title game that year – Malzahn’s first with the program. The Tigers have not returned to that national title contention level since then.

It will be very interesting to see where Auburn goes with its head coaching search from here.