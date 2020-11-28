Gus Malzahn Getting Crushed For His Decisions Against Alabama

Gus Malzahn and the Auburn football program have had a strange year. The Tigers somehow clawed their way to a 5-2 record, despite some questionable wins and some ugly losses. Going into Saturday’s Iron Bowl, college football fans seemed hopeful that Malzahn could keep it close against Alabama.

Unfortunately, anybody who thought so was wrong.

Auburn looks completely outmatched against their in-state rival and now trails by nearly 40 points. Alabama’s Mac Jones racked up impressive numbers once again, throwing for five more touchdowns.

But most fans couldn’t focus on what Alabama was doing, because there was too much to criticize about Malzahn. The Auburn head coach decided to kick two field goals when his team already trailed big in the second and third quarters. Malzhan shied away from taking risks, which he really couldn’t afford to do against a talented Crimson Tide squad.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions to Malzahn’s questionable decisions:

Auburn kicked a field goal to go from two touchdowns down against the best offense in the country to … still two touchdowns down against the best offense in the country. Glorified turnover. Congrats to Bama on getting a stop — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) November 28, 2020

Keep kicking field goals Gus Malzahn. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) November 28, 2020

Gus Malzahn just attempted a field goal to make a three-score game…a lesser three-score game. And now I’m mad because I’m remembering UT beats this team with a semi-decent QB. — Will Boling (@will_boling) November 28, 2020

Gus Malzahn looking for 10 FGs to win 30-28 — Matt Hetzler (@TheHetz) November 28, 2020

Gus Malzahn is a good coach in close games or when he has the lead but when he’s losing big he lays down so quickly — SportsTalkATL.com (@SportsTalkATL) November 28, 2020

Unfortunately for Auburn fans, Alabama will come away with the big rivalry win. The victory will be almost more impressive considering the team did so without Nick Saban, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.

Over the last few years, the game between the Tigers and the Crimson Tide has been highly contested. Auburn emerged victorious last year in a 48-45 shootout. Alabama claimed the win in 2018 in a blowout, but Malzahn’s team won the year before. The rivalry is typically one of the season’s most anticipated games.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix tacked on a late rushing touchdown, finally getting the Tigers into the end zone.

The conclusion of the 2020 Iron Bowl is happening now on ABC.