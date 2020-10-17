On Saturday afternoon, the Auburn Tigers fell to 2-2 on the season after losing to South Carolina for the first time since 1933.

Auburn struggled to hold onto the ball as quarterback Bo Nix struggled through the four-quarter game. The sophomore quarterback ended the game with three interceptions.

Nix struggled with his decision-making all game – including at the very end fo the game. Trailing by eight points, Nix used his legs to lead his team down the field all the way to the red-zone.

However, with just nine seconds remaining on fourth and five, Nix tried to run for a first down and failed – ending the game. Following the loss, head coach Gus Malzahn was asked about his team’s struggles on offense.

Unfortunately for the Auburn fans waiting at home to hear some nuanced answer, Malzahn doesn’t have the answer.

“Could be just Game 4 after not going through spring. I don’t know,” Malzahn said about his team’s inconsistency on offense.

Gus Malzahn on the offense's inconsistency: "Could be just Game 4 after not going through spring. I don't know." — Josh Vitale (@JoshVitale) October 17, 2020

It’s not exactly the kind of answer fans want to hear from their head coach after a devastating loss.

He’s paid over $6 million per season to have the answers – and right now, it doesn’t seem like he’s close to finding them. Auburn sits at 2-2 on the season with its toughest games yet to play.

Auburn still has LSU, Tennessee, Alabama and Texas A&M left on the schedule.