As the situation between Auburn and embattled head coach Bryan Harsin races towards boiling over, Harsin’s predecessor Gus Malzahn is being asked to weigh in.

But if you’re expecting Malzahn to empathize with Harsin or thump his chest at Auburn’s struggles, prepare to be disappointed. In an interview with the Orlando Sentinel, the UCF Knights head coach made it clear that he wants to part of the controversy on his former team.

“I’m not going to get into what’s going on there,” Malzahn said. “I just feel blessed to be here.”

Malzahn would have plenty of reasons to be upset with Auburn. They released him after the 2020 season despite leading them to eight winning seasons, eight bowl games and three Iron Bowl wins.

He landed on his feet quickly, joining UCF and leading the Knights to a 9-4 season in his first year at the helm.

#UCF coach #GusMalzahn on the mess at #Auburn: "I'm just blessed to be here." Here's my notes column on how the boneheads at Auburn would have saved themselves a lot of headaches (and money) if they had just kept Malzahn like they should have: https://t.co/w5V4YVCcJ6 pic.twitter.com/HUYON5CcEp — Mike Bianchi (@BianchiWrites) February 10, 2022

Meanwhile, the Auburn Tigers are hurdling towards a needlessly messy divorce with Bryan Harsin after just one year.

Harsin has been accused of various forms of misconduct in his one year at Auburn. But it’s looking like Auburn is going to have trouble firing him for cause – which means they’ll have to owe Harsin tens of millions in a contract buyout.

Based on how the two sides parted last year, it seems unlikely that Malzahn rides in on his white horse to save the Tigers.

Who will be the coach of the Auburn Tigers in 2022?