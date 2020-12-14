Gus Malzahn Releases A Message For Auburn Fans

After eight seasons as head coach at Auburn, Gus Malzahn is out. But he’s holding his head high and showing no ill-will towards his now-former team.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Malzahn posted “A message to the Auburn Family.” In it he offered thanks to the school, his players, his assistants, and everyone at Auburn for 11 years with the program.

“I’m incredibly thankful to have had the opportunity to coach at Auburn for 11 years, including the last eight as head coach. It was a true honor to lead our program…

“I want to thank every player I’ve been fortunate to coach during my tenure. It was a true blessing and I’m incredibly appreciative of how you represented the program and most importantly, yourselves. We shared a lot of special memories together. I enjoyed watching you guys grow into Auburn men.

“It has always been important to me to represent Auburn with honesty and integrity and hire coaches and staff who cared about our players. I want to thank each of them for what they did for the program. You cannot be successful without great people around you…

“Lastly, I want to thank the Auburn Family that made our time here incredibly special. You are the reason it is such a great place. I wish Auburn nothing but the best in the future. To the next head coach, you will be inheriting a great group of young men that will give their all for Auburn.”

A message to the Auburn Family: pic.twitter.com/Rmk00Y6cvX — Coach Gus Malzahn (@CoachGusMalzahn) December 14, 2020

Gus Malzahn went 68-35 in eight seasons for the Tigers. His most notable season was his first, when he led the Tigers on a 12-2 season that included the legendary Kick Six win over Alabama and a trip to the BCS National Championship Game.

The Tigers finished ranked in five of his first seven seasons and top-15 in three of them.

Gus Malzahn was a popular coach, but just couldn’t win the SEC West with enough frequency for the school’s liking.

As he said in his statement, Malzahn’s replacement will have a lot of hard work ahead of him – but he’ll also have a solid program to do it at.