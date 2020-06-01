Gus Malzahn Releases Statement On Death Of Pat Dye

The Auburn Tigers football family is in mourning today following the passing of legendary head coach Pat Dye.

Joining the many commemorations of Dye as a football figure and a man is current head coach Gus Malzahn. The Tigers head coach released a statement this afternoon expressing his sorrow at losing the Auburn legend.

“Coach Dye, thank you for your leadership and friendship,” Malzahn wrote. “You changed Auburn forever. Rest In Peace.”

In a lengthier, official statement, Malzahn praised Dye as a leader and a visionary. He thanked Dye for restoring the school to prominence in the 1980s, dominating the Iron Bowl and bringing a new culture to the program.

“Coach Dye was much more than a Hall of Fame coach and administrator at Auburn,” the statement said. “…He not only returned the football program back to national prominence during his tenure, but was a key figure in bringing the Iron Bowl to Auburn and made an impact on the university and in the community. He embodied what Auburn is about: Hard work, toughness and a blue collar mentality.

“Coach Dye’s impact on Auburn is endless and will stand the test of time. He had a great and deep love for Auburn and he displayed that affinity daily. I’m very appreciative of his support and friendship through the years. It’s a sad day. Coach Dye was a treasure and will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, his former players and coaches and the entire Auburn family.”

Dye’s four SEC titles are the most by any head coach in Auburn history. He is also the only coach in school history to win the SEC crown in consecutive seasons, winning three straight from 1987 to 1989.

In 12 years as head coach of the Tigers, Dye went 99-39-4.

Our hearts go out to Coach Dye’s family and loved ones.