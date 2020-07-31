Harvey Updyke, Alabama Fan Who Poisoned Toomer’s Corner, Has Died

Harvey Updyke, the Alabama fan who became infamous for poisoning trees at Toomer’s Corner, has passed away.

Updyke died of natural causes, his son told AL.com on Thursday night. The longtime Crimson Tide fan was 71 years old. He became a household name after he claimed to have poisoned Auburn’s iconic trees after the Tigers’ win in the Iron Bowl nearly a decade ago.

“Let me tell you what I did,” Updyke told Paul Finebaum on live radio. “The weekend after the Iron Bowl, I went to Auburn because I lived 30 miles away, and I poisoned the two Toomer’s trees. I put Spike 80DF in ‘em. They’re not dead yet, but they definitely will die.”

Auburn tried to salvage the trees but was forced to cut them down and replace them following Updyke’s actions.

In 2013, Updyke plead guilty to a felony charge of criminal damage of an agricultural facility and spent more than 70 days in jail.

The court ordered Updyke to pay $800,000 in restitution fees, but he didn’t come anywhere close to reaching that figure. He reportedly only paid $6,900 before he passed tonight.

It’s not easy to become the most famous fan in the SEC, but Updyke managed to accomplish that feat – albeit with a negative action. No one can say he didn’t love his team.

Our thoughts are with Updyke family during this difficult time.