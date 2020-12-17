Look: Hugh Freeze Deletes Tweet About The Auburn Job

The Auburn Tigers head football coach job is open and Liberty’s Hugh Freeze has been linked to the job.

Auburn fired Gus Malzahn on Sunday, ending his eight-year run with the Tigers. The school has yet to hire a new head coach, but Freeze is seen as a top candidate.

However, the Liberty head coach might not have interest in the job…

On Wednesday, the Liberty head coach appeared to delete a tweet about the vacancy. Freeze was reportedly caught responding to a fan who said they don’t want Freeze as head coach.

Hugh Freeze has entered the Auburn discourse: pic.twitter.com/juiKHDR9Nv — Tom Green (@Tomas_Verde) December 17, 2020

Update: Hugh Freeze has exited the Auburn discourse: pic.twitter.com/UAXdFweLCG — Tom Green (@Tomas_Verde) December 17, 2020

For what it’s worth, Freeze spoke about the Auburn job on Wednesday night.

“That’s never a good time for stuff like that with the media,” Freeze told the News & Advance’s Damien Sordelett. “That was an uncomfortable Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, those days right before signing day on what I think is our best class ever that was signed with the 18 kids. That was kind of uncomfortable. First I want to say, you never like to see people lose their jobs, ever. I’m not made that way to rejoice over anyone doing that, because when you’re in this business, you know how much hurt is involved in that and how many families are involved.

“Then you add to it when it’s one of your dear friends. It’s obviously unsettling and you just hurt. I’ve been through that and I know what it’s like to lose a job. It’s not much fun. Man, my initial call was to Gus and had a great conversation with him. He’s one of the best to do it now and he cares about his kids and he coaches it the right way and he’s the type of coach you want in this business. That was the initial thing. You want to just make sure your friend’s OK. He’ll be fine. There are lot of other families that are affected by it.

“Then you get to what the national media starts saying. Let me say there are so many people here that the reason that is being said is two-fold. I was fortunate to beat people like Nick Saban and Kirby Smart and Dan Mullen that are in the league with probably a lesser roster than what they had. Then you come here and have success and all the people that pitch into that here deserve so much of the credit and mostly our kids and our players. It’s a compliment and it’s humbling, but there are so many people that deserve credit for you being mentioned and it brings some notoriety to Liberty, but it also brings the negative side of it also. I was very clear when I was on ESPN [College] GameDay that Liberty has been so good to me and I love it here on the mountain and my family loves it here on the mountain, and it would take something really, really, really special for me to consider leaving here. I meant that and I mean it to this day and it’s going to take something that makes my heart flutter with great excitement.

“To this point, to be very candid with you, and I’m not saying that the other places that have come open and I don’t know if their heart flutters about me or not really, that’s not for me to say. To this point, man, nothing’s made my heart flutter more than just staying here on the mountain and building this program. I’m thankful for that. I’ve been as transparent as I can be. When that day comes, the first people I’ll talk to will be my AD and our kids. I’m fine with my heart being totally content here. I’m at peace. I love what we’re doing here, love what we’re about and thankful I’m wanted here right now.”

Liberty is 9-1 on the season. Auburn fired Malzahn following a 6-4 campaign in 2020.