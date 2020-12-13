There’s Reportedly 1 Clear Frontrunner For The Auburn Job

The Auburn Tigers football program announced on Sunday afternoon that Gus Malzahn has been fired.

Auburn announced its decision on Malzahn following Saturday night’s win over Mississippi State. The Tigers are 6-4 on the season.

“After evaluating the state of the Auburn football program, we’ve decided that it was time to make a change in leadership. We appreciate everything that Gus did for the program over the last eight seasons. We will begin a search immediately for a coach that can help the Auburn program consistently compete at the highest level,” Auburn AD Allen Greene said.

Malzahn had been Auburn’s head coach since 2013. He led the Tigers to a national championship game appearance in his first year, but it’s been an up-and-down tenure since.

“Coach Malzahn led the Auburn football program with honor and integrity. We appreciate his service to Auburn Athletics, Auburn University and, in particular, our student-athletes. We wish him and Kristi all the best,” Auburn’s president said.

There’s reportedly one clear favorite for the Auburn job: Hugh Freeze.

Also think #Auburn's search will be centered on Hugh Freeze. While there are some other good candidates — Billy Napier, Steve Sarkisian — have to think this will be Freeze's opportunity to return to the SEC. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 13, 2020

That makes sense.

Freeze, who formerly coached at Ole Miss, has done a terrific job at Liberty. He’s clearly ready for another opportunity in the SEC and you have to think that Auburn fired Malzahn knowing what they have in Freeze.

Stay tuned.