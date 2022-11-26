Hugh Freeze Reacts To Auburn Coaching Rumors

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - NOVEMBER 05: Head Coach Hugh Freeze of the Liberty Flames watches his team warm up before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 5, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Flames defeated the Razorbacks 21-19. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Before Liberty took the field this Saturday for its game against New Mexico State, it was reported that Hugh Freeze had discussions with Auburn regarding its job opening.

Freeze is considered the No. 1 candidate for the Auburn job, especially since Lane Kiffin is staying at Ole Miss.

After Liberty suffered a blowout loss this afternoon, Freeze addressed the rumors linking him to Auburn.

Freeze indicated that he'll discuss other opportunities if they arrive on his doorstep. However, he has not accepted nor received an offer from Auburn at this time.

"I've communicated with Ian [McCaw] if someone ever wanted to talk to us that I would always tell them," Freeze said. "Is the job everyone is talking about the one that I would have an interest in talking with? Sure. That doesn't mean they have offered me a job.

"Who knows where that's headed but I've always said I love being here on the mountain. I'm happy here, but I'm not going to sit here and say to our kids it's just absolutely false there's no interest in it. The part that is false is that there has been no offer made to me, nor have I accepted anything."

Freeze is no stranger to the SEC. He owned a 39-25 record at Ole Miss before he resigned in 2017.

Of course, it's still possible Freeze becomes the next head coach of Auburn's football team. Fans will just have to patiently wait for a resolution.