Q&A With Javaris Davis: Best QB, WR He’s Faced, Preparing For NFL Draft, Auburn’s Next Defensive Star

Auburn’s football program will lose a plethora of playmakers on the defensive side of the ball to the NFL Draft, which includes star cornerback Javaris Davis. After spending the past few years with the Tigers, he’s ready for that next step in his career.

This past season, Davis has 43 tackles and two interceptions. His senior-year production earned him a trip to the East-West Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl.

Football runs deep in the Davis family. After all, we’ve already seen Javaris’ cousins Vontae and Vernon have successful careers in the NFL. He’ll now try to follow in their footsteps.

With the draft only two weeks away, we were fortunate enough to sit down with Davis to talk about his career at Auburn, his experience at the NFL Combine and much more. Let’s get this interview started.

The Spun: How’s this entire draft process been for you so far between the Senior Bowl, NFL Combine and Pro Day?

Javaris Davis: I’ve just been trusting the process. It was a lot at first, but I got through it. Overall, it’s been a great experience. It started with the East-West Shrine Bowl. I was only there for one day and then I got a call to go to the Senior Bowl. I showed up a day late, but as soon as I got to practice, I feel like I made a couple of good plays and showed my technique. Scouts took notice and since the Senior Bowl I feel like my stock has gone up. After the Senior Bowl, I started training at the Mamba Sports Academy in Los Angeles. I left right after he tragically passed away and went to Florida to train. I’ve stayed in touch with a couple of teams. I feel like all these experiences helped me prepare for the NFL Combine because it wasn’t the first time I met with coaches.

The Spun: During the NFL Combine, Deion Sanders was impressed with your 40-yard dash time. How’d it feel to have arguably the greatest cornerback ever praise your talent?

JD: It’s an amazing feeling, a lot of people look up to him – including myself. As a kid, you watch his highlights all the time. It’s crazy because I remember seeing him go through this process, and now I get to live through the same thing.

The Spun: Who do you think was the toughest WR you faced in the SEC?

JD: That’s tough but it’d either have to be Ja’Marr Chase from LSU or Jerry Jeudy from Alabama.

The Spun: Auburn is losing a handful of key defensive players to the upcoming draft. Who do you think will be the next star of the Auburn defense next season?

JD: I’m definitely going to say Christian Tutt and Jamien Sherwood.

The Spun: Who did you find tougher to defend: Joe Burrow or Tua Tagovailoa?

JD: They’re both great quarterbacks, so I don’t want to say one is better than the other. They’re both going to be top 10 picks. I’d say Tua though just because he’s more mobile. The game plan is a little bit more complicated and detailed on how to stop him.

The Spun: Have your cousins, Vernon and Vontae, given you any advice heading into the NFL?

JD: They told me I have to have that business mentality. Each day, you have to go out there and prove yourself. Never stop working, don’t get complacent and always keep that chip on your shoulder.

The Spun: What would you say is your bread and butter as a player? What will help you shine in the NFL?

JD: My instincts and speed allow me to make plays. I’ve told NFL coaches that I’m a playmaker, and my film speaks for itself. That’s how I go about my business. Teams in the NFL are so offensive-minded now that coaches are valuing defensive players that can get the ball back for their offense.

Javaris Davis position drill at Auburn’s Pro Day pic.twitter.com/sZzfKpdtGF — Bryan Matthews (@BMattAU) March 6, 2020

The Spun: This is an odd time for everyone. How has this process been for you?

JD: It’s a weird process for everyone just because of what’s going on. I’m staying level-headed and trying to work out as much as possible. All the gyms and facilities are closed, but I’ve been going to the field nearby for cardio work. I’ve been talking with coaches via Skype interviews. I have one coming up next Wednesday with the Los Angeles Chargers or Baltimore Ravens. And then I have another one later this week with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Spun: The only real negative I’ve seen is that people bring up your height. How would you respond to that criticism?

JD: I think the film speaks for itself. I feel like I have a dog mentality. If you look at the league today, there are a lot of defensive backs that are my size. I look up to guys like Tyrann Mathieu. I don’t have any doubts about my size because I genuinely believe I’m a playmaker.

Imagine getting a late invite to the senior bowl, having to fly in the morning of day 2, and perform with your back against the wall shortly after landing. Shows you what kind of player Javaris Davis is. @javariusdavis1 @seniorbowl @JimNagy_SB #Relentless #SFSP 🏁 pic.twitter.com/Bx9WCyAZEr — Oliver Davis II (@I_Am_OD3) January 23, 2020

Auburn fans will find out where Davis and other former stars will get drafted later this month.

