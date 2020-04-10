Jalen Green, No. 3 Recruit In 2020 Class, Announces Commitment Date

Five-star guard Jalen Green is ready to make his collegiate decision. The California native announced on Friday that he’ll be committing on Apr. 17th at 4 p.m. ET on Instagram live.

Green is the No. 3 overall player in the 2020 cycle, according to the 247Sports composite score. The 6-foot-5 combo guard can play the point or shooting guard, and even line up at forward when needed.

Given his skill-set, nearly every program in the country has come calling to recruit Green. But the 5-star guard is reportedly only considering three schools – Auburn, Memphis and Oregon.

As things currently stand, the Auburn Tigers are expected to land the elite prospect. We’ll officially find out Green’s decision on Apr. 17th at 4 p.m. ET on his personal Instagram account.

it’s bout that time. y’all stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/ACIVgtaAdd — Jalen Green (@JalenGreen) April 10, 2020

Auburn basketball is a program on the rise within the SEC. Kentucky’s been the conference’s powerhouse for decades. But Bruce Pearl and the Tigers are starting to make some noise.

Just last year, Auburn lost a one-point heart-breaker to Virginia – the eventual champion – in the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four. There’s no doubt it was a brutal loss. But the impressive March Madness run appears to be paying dividends in the recruiting game.

Auburn, Memphis and Oregon will find out Green’s school of choice next Friday.