Former NFL QB Has Blunt Assessment Of Gus Malzahn’s Offense

The UCF Knights pulled off the hire of the college football offseason, bringing in former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn. After numerous winning seasons with the Tigers, the 55-year-old will get a fresh start in The Sunshine State.

However, one of Malzahn’s former quarterbacks, Jarrett Stidham, has found himself in a tough spot in the NFL. The New England Patriots opted to re-sign Cam Newton and will pursue another quarterback in free agency, meaning that the 24-year-old likely won’t see significant playing time for the third consecutive season.

According to one former NFL quarterback, his inability to break through might date back to his time at Auburn, where he played for Malzahn.

Jordan Palmer, who spent eight years in the NFL, said that Malzahn’s offense “is the furthest thing from NFL offense” that he’s ever seen. It’s for that reason that he think Stidham has struggled to find his footing in the pros.

“Gus Malzahn’s offense at Auburn, I think, even further from the NFL than Art Briles’,” Palmer said, in a recent podcast appearance, per Saturday Down South. “In Gus Malzahn’s offense, they don’t even call the receivers – they’re not even letters, they’re numbers. There’s a one-man, a five-man, a seven-man, a three-man.

Palmer was quick to amend his statement, saying that the scheme isn’t the problem, just that it’s significantly different from NFL game plans.

“And this isn’t an indictment on his offense,” he continued, “He won a national championship with Cam Newton. I’m just saying, what they expect you to know on offense at Auburn is the furthest thing from NFL offenses. And I think the Patriots offense is the most complex.”

Palmer also had the same evaluation of former Baylor head coach Art Briles’ offense, where Stidham played his freshman season.

As Palmer points out, it clearly hasn’t bothered Malzahn. Auburn never had a losing season while he was there and walked away with the BCS National Championship during the 2013 season.

At this point, it’s up to Stidham to make the adjustments needs to find a spot in the NFL.