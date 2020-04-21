We’re just two days away from the start of the 2020 NFL Draft, where Joe Burrow is expected to be the first overall pick to the Cincinnati Bengals. It’ll continue this run on quarterbacks going on in the NFL.

Baker Mayfield was the first pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and then Kyler Murray followed his lead by going first during the 2019 NFL Draft. Burrow should extend the quarterback streak to three years as long as Cincinnati selects him on Thursday.

Most analysts have Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence penciled in as the top pick for the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s considered a can’t-miss prospect. Although it’s premature, we already have a prediction for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Jordan Palmer, a former NFL quarterback and current guru for the position, believes Bo Nix will be the first player taken in 2022. The reason he has so much faith in the Auburn product is his confidence and maturity.

Interesting note from last weekend's story on Jordan Palmer. He said Auburn QB Bo Nix will be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft: https://t.co/zQDzgc0hXc — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) April 21, 2020

“There are the two things I look at — confidence and maturity — before arm talent, before size, before any of that,” Palmer said. “Nix is more confident and mature than most of the guys I’ve ever been around”

Nix has the arm talent and athleticism to succeed at the next level. In his freshman season with the Tigers, he threw for 2,542 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also added 313 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

If Nix continues to develop over the next two years at Auburn, he should be an elite prospect. But first, he must show he can beat SEC defenses on a consistent basis.