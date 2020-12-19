Kevin Steele wasn’t the immediate name most thought of when Auburn football fired Gus Malzahn a few days ago, but it sounds like the Tigers defensive coordinator might be the guy. It is not an overly popular choice among many Auburn fans.

It doesn’t sound like the Auburn job will be filled right away. Steve Sarkisian, Alabama’s offensive coordinator and the former head coach at USC and Washington, is reportedly expected to interview as well. Louisiana’s Billy Napier has also been mentioned, after being a candidate for South Carolina.

A major Power Five offensive coordinator and hot Group of Five coach are more along the lines of the candidate that most see for a program like Auburn, compared to the defensive coordinator for the recently-fired head coach. However, Kevin Steele reportedly has strong connections to the powers that be on the plains. Paul Finebaum discussed how this coaching search got to this point during an appearance on 102.5 The Game in Nashville on Friday morning.

“I say this after literally spending the majority of my life in Alabama and covering Auburn all the time: It’s Auburn. That’s how they do things down there,” Finebaum said, per 247Sports. “There’s a small band of brothers who run the athletic department, and none of them go by the name of Allen Greene, who is the de facto AD. They like Kevin Steele. He’s one of them. He knows how to relate to them, and I’m sure some will suspect if he ends up being introduced in a couple days that maybe he did or did not help lead to Gus Malzahn’s overthrow.”

"For the last few years, Kevin Steele has been making friends and allies among the Auburn power-brokers. I thought if Gus had been fired back in 2018, they would've ended up hiring Steele, and that's still a possibility now." —@bmarcello — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) December 14, 2020

Finebaum isn’t the first one to suggest as much about this search, and Steele’s place in it. Even with the concerns being raised by others around the Tigers, the ESPN analyst believes Steele is the frontrunner.

“As of this hour — I’m not just giving you qualifiers, because things change — but as of this hour, he’s the favorite to get the job.”

Malzahn was 68-35 at Auburn, with a BCS National Championship Game berth, an SEC Championship, and two SEC West titles. He was 3-5 in the Iron Bowl against Alabama, including the famous “Kick Six” in his first game as head coach. He was also the offensive coordinator at Auburn for the Cam Newton-led national championship-winning team.

Steele was previously head coach at Baylor from 1999-2002, going 9-36 with just one Big 12 victory in four years. This was, of course, long before Art Briles resurrected the program from the ground up, but it is a tough record to excite people about all the same. He has been defensive coordinator at Auburn, LSU, Clemson, and Alabama since that first head coaching stint.