Kirk Herbstreit Explains Why He Wouldn't Take Auburn Job

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Auburn fired head coach Bryan Harsin. That gave ESPN's "College GameDay" crew a lot to talk about this Saturday.

When discussing Auburn's job opening, Kirk Herbstreit went on a rant about the harsh reality of coaching the program.

If things start to unravel, it's easy to lose support at Auburn. At least that's what Herbstreit claims.

"Auburn is one of those jobs when you’re winning, everything’s great,” Herbstreit said, via Saturday Down South. “You go into restaurants in the local town and everyone supports you and your family. All of a sudden, things get off the tracks, get rid of him, rumors are starting. Now, all of a sudden, it’s affecting recruiting and the overall feel of the program. I think we’ve seen a lot of examples of that.

“It’s almost to the point where it’s like, ‘Who would want to take that with that potential underbelly getting in your way?’ So, to me, if I become a candidate, the first thing I’m going to do is get the score of the game. ‘John (Cohen), are you going to be willing to work with me? Because I’m not dealing with that B.S. If you’re going to let that impact me, then I’m not taking the job.’ So, I don’t know how you do that? I don’t know how you talk to the guy who’s in charge of hiring this and say, ‘Can you control that?'”

Harsin came into this season on the hot seat. He finished his time at Auburn with a 9-12 record.

Auburn will most likely pursue a handful of marquee candidates in the offseason.

In the meantime, Auburn running backs coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams will serve as the interim coach.