Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For Auburn Fans About Bryan Harsin

On Tuesday afternoon, the Auburn Tigers officially hired a new head coach after a somewhat rocky search.

Auburn fired head coach Gus Malzahn following the close of the regular season. Just a few days later, the school announced former Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin will become the new head coach.

Harsin voiced his displeasure with the Mountain West Conference before the 2020 college football season kicked off. After leading the Broncos to a 5-2 record, Harsin decided enough was enough.

He was linked to the Arizona opening, but decided to take his talents to the SEC instead. Auburn fans weren’t sure what to make of the news at first, but ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit knows Harsin can win.

“Congratulations and good luck bud. Auburn not only hired a great coach they got a GREAT man as well. Congrats Auburn Football as well,” Herbstreit said.

Harsin had an incredible career at Boise State where he racked up a 69-19 record and three bowl wins.

He won at least nine games in every season – until the shortened 2020 college football season. Harsin won 12 games twice and didn’t have more than four losses in any season.

After coaching at his alma mater, Harsin will have the opportunity to show he can replicate that success at a major program.