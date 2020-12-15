Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His Pick For The Auburn Job

Auburn is willing to pay over $21 million just to move off from Gus Malzahn, so who will replace him as the head coach of the Tigers? ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit has a clear-cut candidate for the job.

During the latest episode of the ‘CFB Podcast with Herbie, Pollack & Negandhi,’ Herbstreit made a strong argument for Hugh Freeze to become the next head coach for Auburn.

Freeze recently signed an extension with Liberty, but that won’t necessarily prevent him from joining one of the most notable schools in the SEC.

“To me, I think you have to look at Hugh Freeze,” Herbstreit said, via 247Sports. ” I think you have to look at what he went through at Ole Miss, how he’s owned that, how he’s talked about that. You have to come to grips with that. You have to see if you can come to grips with that. And if you can, then you hire him — because he’s got an offense. He’s got a system. I think he is very different than Gus offensively even though they get labeled from the same coaching tree and coaching branch. I think he’s different in the pass game. I think he’s got a way about him. He competes. He’s done very well against (Alabama head coach Nick Saban in recruiting and competing against him. I don’t know. That’s who I would look at.”

Herbstreit brought up an excellent point about Freeze’s success against Saban.

While winning national titles is the ultimate goal at Auburn, defeating Alabama is almost as important. Bringing in a coach who knows what it takes to beat Saban would be a major boost to the Tigers.

Freeze owned a 39-25 record during his time at Ole Miss. Back in 2015, he led the Rebels to a 10-3 record that included a win over the Crimson Tide.

Do you think Freeze would be the right coach to turn Auburn around?