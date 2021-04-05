The linebacker position as a whole is certainly adapting every season, but K.J. Britt plays a smash-mouth style of football that’ll make old-school fans smile.

Britt proved that he’s a thumper during his time at Auburn, finishing his career with 118 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Unfortunately though, an injury prevented him from showcasing his skillset this past season. However, he bounced back with a really strong showing at this year’s Senior Bowl.

After a great week of practice at the Senior Bowl, Britt was voted the top linebacker on the American Team. It was a reminder for NFL scouts just how impactful he can be when healthy.

As for Britt’s pro day, the Auburn product ran the 40-yard dash in 4.75 seconds and posted a 32.5-inch vertical. Additionally, he had 24 reps on the bench press.

We caught up with K.J. Britt to discuss his pro day, which linebackers he likes to watch on tape, his thoughts on the Auburn’s coaching change and more.

The Spun: How has this draft process been for you thus far?

KJ Britt: It’s going really well. There’s been a lot of Zoom calls with NFL teams and constant workouts in order to get ready for the NFL Draft.

The Spun: How would you grade your pro day?

KB: I think I did fine at my pro day. I wanted to show that I can move and focus on my position work. Overall, I feel like I did all right.

The Spun: Which linebackers do you watch on film?

KB: I like to watch C.J. Mosley a lot. I also like to watch Demario Davis and Kwon Alexander. I can’t forget Devin White and Lavonte David from Tampa Bay, too.

The Spun: What’s something you’re really working on during your preparation, and what are your best attributes?

KB: I really want to work on my coverage skills during this time. Some of my best attributes are my awareness, discipline, passion for the game and toughness.

Auburn LB KJ Britt making a quick lateral move to his left to fill the hole and make the tackle on the RB #NFLDraft #Auburn pic.twitter.com/cK7qtGAOzR — Brian Johannes (@Draft_Brian) September 6, 2020

The Spun: What’s your favorite moment from your time at Auburn?

KB: Just winning the Iron Bowl during my junior year. I finished that game with six tackles and 0.5 sacks.

The Spun: Were you a bit surprised that Auburn fired Gus Malzahn?

KB: I was surprised. He was a great guy who was so caring and loved his players so much. He was a great coach to have.

The Spun: Have you been able to get some NFL advice from former Tigers?

KB: I’ve been talking to Derrick Brown still. He had a good season with the Carolina Panthers.

Highest-graded returning SEC LBs: ▪️ Nick Bolton, Missouri – 91.1

▪️ K.J. Britt, Auburn – 84.6

▫️ Zakoby McClain, Auburn – 80.4

▫️ Ventrell Miller, Florda – 76.7 pic.twitter.com/ahsYUGb6vO — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) August 18, 2020

The Spun: What do you think you’ve shown on tape for scouts?

KB: That I can play ball, man. I’ve shown that I’m a winner and I can play relentless football on every single down.

The Spun: Do you have any rookie season goals?

KB: I want to be able to start right away. I want to see the field as soon as possible during my rookie season.

The Spun: What is an NFL team getting in KJ Britt?

KB: A consistent, hard-working, caring guy who is passionate about everything. I’m a hard worker and I can’t wait to help out a franchise.

One of the best things about @AuburnFootball LB K.J. Britt is that he just loves playing ball. On Zoom call this fall with scouts almost everyone on Auburn staff described Britt as the “Alpha” of the team and that passion was easy to see all week in Mobile. pic.twitter.com/jFPXIfRI8v — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 19, 2021

Following his pro day, Britt admit that he’ll need to improve his coverage skills. That’s something he stressed when talking to The Spun earlier this month.

“Really and truthfully, I’ve just been doing what I’ve been coached to do,” Britt said, via Sports Illustrated. “So, I’m just learning and trying to take my game to the next level. I know this is one of the parts I’m going to have to take my game to the next level.”

Britt has already received interest from a few NFC contenders, such as the Packers and Saints. He could be there for the taking on Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

