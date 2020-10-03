The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Lee Corso Reveals Only School That Won’t Let Him Wear Mascot Head

A closeup of Lee Corso.ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Lee Corso looks on during the first quarter between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Few things in college football are more iconic than Lee Corso putting on a big mascot head to wrap up College GameDay on Saturday mornings.

Each week of the college football season, Corso makes his pick for the day’s biggest game by pulling out a gigantic mascot head and wearing it for the world to see.

Today, Corso made his pick for tonight’s Georgia vs. Auburn game. Unsurprisingly, the longtime college football analyst went with the Bulldogs.

This is unsurprising to those that have followed College GameDay over the years. Auburn is the only school in the country that won’t let Corso wear their mascot head.

As early as 2015, Corso revealed that Auburn is college football’s lone program that forbids him from wearing the mascot head.

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit spoke with Corso about this on Saturday morning.

“I don’t know, you ask them. They won’t let me wear it. It’s the only school. So I never pick them anymore. Forget it, they’re done,” Corso told Herbstreit.

“Not anymore, not anymore,” Corso said of picking Auburn. “They’re done.”

Let him wear the mascot head, Auburn. Come on.

The Tigers and the Bulldogs, meanwhile, are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.