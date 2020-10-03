Lee Corso Reveals Only School That Won’t Let Him Wear Mascot Head

Few things in college football are more iconic than Lee Corso putting on a big mascot head to wrap up College GameDay on Saturday mornings.

Each week of the college football season, Corso makes his pick for the day’s biggest game by pulling out a gigantic mascot head and wearing it for the world to see.

Today, Corso made his pick for tonight’s Georgia vs. Auburn game. Unsurprisingly, the longtime college football analyst went with the Bulldogs.

"GO BEAUTIFUL DAWGS!" Coach Corso is taking No. 4 Georgia over No. 7 Auburn in Athens 🏈 (📍 @CoorsLight) pic.twitter.com/vg0UNsoH7E — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 3, 2020

This is unsurprising to those that have followed College GameDay over the years. Auburn is the only school in the country that won’t let Corso wear their mascot head.

As early as 2015, Corso revealed that Auburn is college football’s lone program that forbids him from wearing the mascot head.

Interesting tidbit from Lee Corso. The only school that will NOT let him put on the headgear is Auburn. pic.twitter.com/1AM7ypXz58 — Mike Morgan (@MorganOnAir) August 3, 2015

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit spoke with Corso about this on Saturday morning.

“I don’t know, you ask them. They won’t let me wear it. It’s the only school. So I never pick them anymore. Forget it, they’re done,” Corso told Herbstreit.

This week on storytime with LC, he tells us why he has never worn the Auburn mascot headgear for @CollegeGameDay and we talk about this week's games-BIG week!! We're gonna dive into all of it now on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/ZNIUmHPZbv — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 3, 2020

“Not anymore, not anymore,” Corso said of picking Auburn. “They’re done.”

Let him wear the mascot head, Auburn. Come on.

The Tigers and the Bulldogs, meanwhile, are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.