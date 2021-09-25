You may want to start paying attention to what’s happening in Auburn if you aren’t already. Believe it or not, the Tigers trail Georgia State 24-19 heading into the fourth quarter.

Auburn is coming off a crushing loss to Penn State last Saturday. It appears the Tigers weren’t ready for a bounce-back game. The Panthers outscored the Tigers 24-12 in the first half. Auburn added on a score in the third quarter, thanks to a blocked punt returned for a touchdown, to make it a 24-19 Georgia State lead at heading into the fourth.

Needing a spark in the fourth, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin did the unthinkable by benching Bo Nix for TJ Finley. That’s right. The Nix era might have come to a close on Saturday evening.

The Auburn quarterback completed just 13 of his 27 attempts for 156 yards. He didn’t even have a single yard rushing. And that’s against a Georgia State defense which gave up 43 to Army in Week 1 and 59 to North Carolina in Week 2.

Auburn has switched QB’s, as they trail 24-19, headed to the 4th quarter. T.J. Finley is in for Bo Nix — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) September 25, 2021

It’s pretty incredible how bad things have gone for Bo Nix so far this season.

Two years ago, Nix made a name for himself by beating the Oregon Ducks with a miraculous comeback in the 2019 season opener. Most thought he would become the next college football superstar. It just hasn’t transpired.

Nix has always been an elite runner, but he has yet to progress in the passing game. It may just end up costing the Tigers a victory on Saturday.

Tune into the SEC Network right now to catch the rest of Auburn-Georgia State.