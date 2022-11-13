Look: Auburn's Reaction To First Cadillac Williams Win Goes Viral

AUBURN, AL - OCTOBER 23: Carnell Williams #24 of Auburn Tigers runs for a first down against Kentucky Wildcats on October 23, 2004 at Jordan-Hare stadium in Auburn, Alabama. Auburn defeated Kentucky 41-10. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Auburn earned its fourth win of the season on Saturday night, beating Texas A&M 13-10.

The victory was the Tigers' first under interim head coach Cadillac Williams. When a program legend leads you to a W, even in a lost season, there's only one way for Auburn fans to properly celebrate: hit up Toomer's Corner.

Tiger fans flocked to the corner of College and Magnolia last night to "roll" the landmark in proper fashion.

If you want to take a look at the aftermath, this Toomer's Corner webcam shows that there's plenty of toilet paper still flowing in the breeze.

There hasn't been much to celebrate at AU this season, as the Tigers got off to a poor start and eventually fired head coach Bryan Harsin. Williams will look to make it two wins in a row for his alma mater against Western Kentucky next week.

Auburn will then close out the regular season as it always does: against Alabama in the Iron Bowl.