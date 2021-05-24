Look: Bo Nix Reacts To TJ Finley Transferring To Auburn

Former LSU signal caller TJ Finley announced his transfer to Auburn this afternoon, where he’ll join incumbent starter Bo Nix in the quarterback room.

Nix has been Auburn’s starter the last two seasons. In that time, he’s passed for 4,957 yards, 28 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while rushing for 701 yards and 14 scores.

Now, Nix’s performance has been a little up-and-down at times, but there’s been no doubt he was the QB1 the last two years. Theoretically, that could change now that Finley, who started several games for LSU last season, is in the fold.

One thing that is for sure is that Nix isn’t shying away from the competition. In fact, he welcomed Finley to the AU program with open arms this afternoon.

Bo Nix welcomes TJ Finley to Auburn on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/IpoXQZogo7 — Josh Vitale (@JoshVitale) May 24, 2021

This will be an interesting season for the Auburn offense. Gus Malzahn is gone, and new head coach Bryan Harsin and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo will get the opportunity to put their stamp on that side of the ball.

It will also be a massive chance for Nix to show he has made strides as he tries to not only lead the Tigers to an SEC title, but also attempts to solidify his NFL Draft stock. If he can’t do that, perhaps Finley will be asked to step in and take over the reins.