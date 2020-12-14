Look: Bo Nix Reacts To Auburn Firing Gus Malzahn

Auburn is moving on from Gus Malzahn – a move that’s been in the works since last year. Quarterback Bo Nix is heartbroken by the news.

The Tigers finished the regular-season last Saturday with a 24-10 win over Mississippi State, but it wasn’t enough to save Malzahn’s job. The former Auburn head coach spent eight years with the program and had plenty of highs and lows. This season proved to be a low.

Malzahn developed a special connection with many players over the years, but Nix’s relationship with the former head coach may top them all. Malzahn has been one of Nix’s biggest fans, and vice versa.

Naturally, the Auburn quarterback is heartbroken over Auburn’s decision. He penned a heartfelt letter to his former head coach this week.

“Coach Malzahn, thank you for believing in your players and giving all of us a chance to live out our goals and dreams,” Nix said on Instagram. “You are a great representation of an Auburn man, and it was an honor to play under your leadership! The Lord has used you to influence the lives of so many, and your relationship with him has been on full display. Thank you for your investment in me, this program, and Auburn University.”

So where does Auburn go from here? There’s a few candidates at the top of the list, including Oregon’s Mario Cristobal and Liberty’s Hugh Freeze.

Freeze seems like a no-brainer, given his prior success in the SEC. Cristobal is also an attractive option given his ability to recruit and time spent on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama years ago.

Bo Nix, meanwhile, will have to fight hard to hold onto his starting gig after a mediocre sophomore campaign.