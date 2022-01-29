The Spun

Look: Bruce Pearl Signs Lucrative New Contract With Auburn

Bruce Pearl speaking to the media.

Bruce Pearl will remain the head coach of the Auburn Tigers for a very long time. On Friday night, the school signed him to a contract extension that’ll run through 2030.

According to Brandon Marcell of 247Sports, the contract extension for Pearl starts with a $5.4 million salary. It increases by $250,000 every year, which means Pearl will make $7.15 million in the final year of his new deal.

Overall, Pearl’s eight-year extension with the Tigers has a total value of $50.2 million. That’s an impressive total for the veteran coach.

In a statement released this Saturday, Pearl expressed his admiration for Auburn’s community. Clearly, he’s enjoying his time at the university.

“My intent when I came to Auburn was to have enough success for this to be my last coaching job,” Pearl said in a statement Saturday, via ESPN. “… I am grateful to all of my players, coaches and support staff for making history. Auburn will be our family’s forever home. I am humbled and blessed to be your head coach for a very long time. War Eagle!”

Since taking over as Auburn’s head coach, Pearl has a 157-93 record.

Auburn enters this weekend with a 19-1 record. If the Tigers stay healthy, they’ll be a legitimate threat to win the national title.

