Look: Bryan Harsin Is Back At Auburn Today

The investigation is over. Bryan Harsin will remain the head coach at Auburn next season. Now, he can enjoy his life.

Harsin celebrated the latest news by attending No. 1 Auburn’s SEC battle against Texas A&M hoops on Saturday.

The Auburn football head coach was seen courtside hanging out with the student section. It certainly appears that he was having a good time.

Take a look.

Bryan Harsin is in the building. pic.twitter.com/IAIHRK32qk — Justin Hokanson (@_JHokanson) February 12, 2022

Auburn announced just one day ago that Harsin would remain at Auburn next season.

Harsin later revealed in a statement released on Friday that this was one of the toughest weeks of his career.

“This has been one of the hardest weeks of my career and it had nothing to do with my coaching ability,” Harsin said in a statement, via ESPN.com. “The personal attacks on me and my family went too far and were without justification. Their resolve through this experience has been incredible but also completely expected. We saw and felt the worst of the worst in some people. Fortunately, we also saw the best of the best in others and we will always be grateful for the support of so many through a very difficult time — our players, staff, the Auburn family, and many others.”

Harsin will be back coaching the Tigers later this fall. For now, he’s going to catch a few basketball games.