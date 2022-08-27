Look: Bryan Harsin Reacts To Hilarious ESPN Error

AUBURN, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 13: Head coach Bryan Harsin of the Auburn Tigers prior to their game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

On Saturday's edition of College GameDay, there was a segment on Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. His future at the university is a bit unclear this moment.

Harsin finished his first year at Auburn with a 6-7 record. That's an underwhelming mark for a program with such rich history.

The only issue with College GameDay's discussion about Harsin is that its graphic had the wrong school on it.

Oddly enough, ESPN's ticker said: "What is Bryan Harsin's status at Nebraska?"

Harsin had a great response to this blunder.

Check it out:

As for Harsin's future, ESPN insider Pete Thamel believes it's going to be tough for the veteran coach to survive another year.

“The pathway for Bryan Harsin to survive is difficult,” Thamel said, via Saturday Down South. “He plays in the SEC West. Auburn’s roster isn’t what we remember Auburn’s roster being right now. Coming off a 6-7 season, I think it’s really important to remember they had the No. 13 ranked recruiting class in the SEC right now in the Composite Rankings – only ahead of Missouri."

Auburn kicks off the season at home against Mercer. That should be a relatively easy game for the Tigers.