Look: Bryan Harsin’s Wife Appears To Respond To Rumors

Late Thursday night, a report emerged suggesting one SEC head coach’s future with his program is in jeopardy.

According to a report from Justin Hokanson, Bryan Harsin’s “immediate future at Auburn” is in question. The report comes after Auburn lost both coordinator positions in recent weeks.

Rumors have been spreading on social media about Harsin’s future with the team and now it seems like something will have to give. However, as of Friday morning, he remains employed by Auburn.

Neither Harsin nor Auburn have commented on the report from Thursday night, either. Harsin’s wife, Kes, has though. Early Friday morning she took to Instagram with a series of posts on her Instagram story.

In the posts, she seems to suggest the latest reports about her husband’s job status are false.

“Rumors are carried by haters, spread by fools and accepted by idiots,” one photo on her story read.

Kes Harsin, wife of Bryan Harsin, on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/BgfX091C7J — Christian Clemente (@CClemente__) February 4, 2022

Harsin and his family are clearly aware of the rumors surrounding his future with the Tigers. However, it seems like his wife is confident that he won’t be going anywhere just yet.

Regardless of her comments, it’s a bad sign that Harsin lost two coordinators in a span of a week when both resigned from their positions.

His future with Auburn is very unclear and we’ll have the latest on this developing situation when it becomes available.