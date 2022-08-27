Look: ESPN Made Funny College Football Mistake Today

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, David Pollack, Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

During this Saturday's edition of College GameDay, the crew discussed Bryan Harsin's future at Auburn.

On Friday, Auburn announced that Allen Greene is out as the school's athletic director. That could spell trouble for Harsin if the Tigers struggle this season.

While the College GameDay crew made some excellent points during its discussion about Harsin, fans watching the broadcast couldn't get over ESPN's graphic about the Auburn head coach.

For some reason, the ticker said "What is Bryan Harsin's status at Nebraska?" Of course, it wasn't meant to say Nebraska.

To be fair, it's easy to understand how this mistake happened. Earlier in the broadcast, the crew discussed Scott Frost's future at Nebraska.

Back to the issue at hand, Harsin will most likely be coaching for his job this fall. In his first year at Auburn, he led the program to a disappointing 6-7 record.

Auburn will kick off its season on Sept. 3 against Mercer.